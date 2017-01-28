Video will play in

How well does tha know Yorksha?

If tha’s a bit rusty then watch dialect poet Ben Taylor’s video guide to talking Tyke.

His latest poem is an A to Z of dialect words, taking in such gems as ‘wazzock’ (fool), ‘snap’ (dinner), ‘kal’ (chat) and ‘frame thissen’ (pull yourself together).

Ben, who delivers his poems in a broad Yorkshire accent, posts his videos on his Facebook page, Yorkshire Prose.

He has covered a range of subjects, from the importance of Remembrance to his love of pork pies.

He is a serving member of the Royal Navy from Wakefield.

Ben is married to Steph who has family in Huddersfield.

She pestered her husband to put his poetry videos online and, since then, his videos have gone viral, earning him appearances on Sky and the BBC.