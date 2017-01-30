Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hands Off HRI will be showing their love for hardworking hospital staff via a mass sticky note tribute.

The campaigners, fighting to stop the closure of Huddersfield’s A&E, will be holding the event outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on Saturday, February 11 (2pm).

The public are invited to come and stick their messages of goodwill to the silver HRI sign on Acre Street, Lindley .

For those who can’t make the love-in there will be a chance to leave tributes at Morrisons stores in Meltham and Waterloo , on Saturday, February 4 (10am-4pm) where they will be collected by members of Hands Off HRI.

(Photo: Mac Andrassy)

Local Hands Off HRI committees will also be organising similar events on February 4 with locations to be confirmed.

The main event, on February 11, ties in with Valentine’s Day.

Event organiser Rachael Lilley said: “People can come along and write nice things and put them on the silver sign.

“It shows the hospital staff that we are here and supporting them all the way.”

Hands Off HRI which celebrated its first birthday last month was founded following the announcement of the controversial Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

The plan would see the demolition of HRI and the centralisation of emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

A new, smaller Huddersfield hospital will be built.

WATCH: Poet fights to save Huddersfield A&E in true YORKSHIRE style