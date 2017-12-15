Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four football fans have appeared in court over their drunk and yobbish behaviour during matches in Huddersfield.

They were prosecuted for various offences, ranging from being abusive on a train to jumping over stadium turnstiles which took place on two days when Town were playing at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Manchester City fan Dean Rawlinson decided not to let the fact that he couldn’t secure tickets to the game on November 26 stop him from watching his beloved team.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates: “A member of G4S security staff working at the stadium saw him run straight towards the turnstile and jump over it into the ground without purchasing a ticket.

“He was detained and escorted towards police officers inside and he began swearing at them in front of members of the public.”

Rawlinson pleaded guilty to obtaining services dishonestly, namely be jumping over the turnstiles without a valid ticket, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

The 27-year-old, of Augustine Webster Close in Manchester, explained to magistrates: “The tickets were sold out and that’s why I did it - it’s my own fault.”

Magistrates fined him £85 and told him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

Shaun McGinnity admitted that he felt disgusted by his own behaviour on a train that pulled into Huddersfield railway station on the day of the same game.

Officers policing the Manchester City fixture had challenged him over his smoking on the train which is prohibited by railway byelaws.

The drunk 33-year-old hurled verbal abuse at them and was ejected from the train and the railway station.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and apologised for his “terrible” language.

McGinnity, of Lacy Street in Stretford, Greater Manchester, said: “I got myself worked up over what I believed was the police being over zealous but I accept that’s not the case.

“As a father, trying to bring my kids up right, I’m ashamed and disgusted by myself as there were people and children on the train who could have heard that language.

“It made me look like I have no respect and I do respect what police do and I sincerely apologise.”

He was fined £100 and has to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Teenager Adam Needham admitted to an offence of failing to comply with a direction under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act excluding him from the John Smith’s Stadium and Huddersfield town centre.

He was banned from these areas for 24 hours after police caught him trying to sneak into the City game without a ticket.

Mrs Jones said: “Police gave him a direction to leave but he was seen a short time later in the Town fans’ enclosure, having not left the stadium.”

The 19-year-old, of Eldon Road in Stockport, told magistrates he “didn’t do much wrong” and they told him to pay £100 fine plus £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Steven Riese, 57, misbehaved at the West Bromwich Albion game on November 11 which he attended with his son and his friend.

They were ejected by stewards who saw him gesticulating towards the home supporters, goading and swearing at them.

When told to leave he responded: “This is f*****g ridiculous”, magistrates were told.

Riese, of Fairfield View Road in Dudley,admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

He said that he had supported Albion since the age of 19 and never committed a football-related offence before.

Riese explained: “The Huddersfield fans were gesticulating towards the Albion fans, I could see what was happening and said it wasn’t fair that the Huddersfield stewards were picking on the Albion supporters and not any of the Huddersfield fans.

“I lost it on the day and I really do apologise.”

He was told to pay £83 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.