A man charged with a string of thefts from cars has his movements monitored at all times, a court heard.

Luke Goler volunteered to be fitted with a GPS tracker so that police can keep an eye on him.

The 29-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link yesterday.

He denies three charges of theft from a vehicle, attempted theft from a vehicle, shop theft and two charges of handling stolen goods.

Goler is alleged to have stolen items including a mobile phone, cash and sat navs from cars parked at various Huddersfield addresses between November 25 and December 4.

He faces trial on January 24 and his solicitor Jonathan Slawinksi asked magistrates to release him on bail.

Mr Slawinski explained to magistrates that he has been fitted with a satellite tracking device, which defendants on bail can volunteer to have.

He said: “It shows wherever he’s going to be and you can get him up on a computer and see his location.

“He does it voluntarily and is working with police.”

But despite his assurances magistrates decided to remand Goler, of Keldregate Road in Deighton, into custody.

He will have to apply to a judge in chambers to be released and his next appearance before magistrates will be on January 18, also via video link.