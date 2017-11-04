Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So the job description reads: "Working in a prison is no ordinary job. But if you have what it takes, it could be a very rewarding career."

And if you fancy a potentially 'rewarding' career there's a prison officer job going at HMP New Hall, Flockton.

You don't need any 'formal qualifications', according to the candidate spec, but you will have to pass a fitness test to check you're up to the physical demands of the job.

But with a starting salary of £22,396 the pay is pretty good for an entry level job.

The job description reads: "Day to day, you’ll help to create a safe, secure environment where rehabilitation is supported and encouraged.

"In return, you’ll receive a secure job and rewarding career, as well as great training, excellent benefits and the chance to change lives for the better."

It adds: "You do not need any formal qualifications to become a prison officer but you will be tested against a variety of values and criteria.

"All candidates are required to pass an online application that includes a maths test and situational judgement test that assesses how you would react in scenarios you may face as an officer."

Candidates who pass the online tests will then be invited to an assessment day that includes a role play, written test, a fitness test and medical.

There are also prison officer jobs going at Leeds (Armley) Manchester (Strangeways), maximum security Full Sutton, near York; and Wealstun, near Wetherby, which houses lower risk prisoners.

You can apply here.

New Hall Prison, known locally as Flockton, houses up to 425 women of all ages as it also serves as a Young Offenders' Institute.

The type of prisoner varies from those who have been convicted of relatively minor crimes to those who serving life sentences. It also houses women awaiting trial while on remand.

New Hall has been regarded as a model prison receiving a glowing report from then HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Nick Hardwick.