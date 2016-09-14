Login Register
There's still time to enter Kirkwood Hospice's Colour Rush at Oakwell Hall this weekend

The event will see participants covered in vivid colours and help raise funds for Kirkwood Hospice

Kirkwood Hospice Colour Rush at Oakwell Hall

Fundraisers will be adding a little colour to their lives this weekend.

Oakwell Hall near Birstall is the venue for the Kirkwood Hospice Colour Rush, which takes place from 10.30am on Sunday (SEPT 18).

Participants can chose to run, walk, skip or dance their way along a 5km route or more accessible 1km route to raise sponsor money for the hospice at Dalton – while being covered in vivid colour along the way. A colour party will take place at the end of the run.

Neil Kendall, managing director of Milnsbridge based sponsor Care Fundraising Supplies, said: “We’re really looking forward to participating in this great event.

Kirkwood Hospice Colour Rush at Oakwell Hall
“It’s a great opportunity to support a local charity whilst also getting out of the office and having a good time.”

Emily Kennedy, events fundraiser at Kirkwood Hospice, said: “Care Fundraising Supplies have been long term supporters of the Hospice and we utilise them for a lot of our fundraising products. It’s fantastic that one of our local suppliers is giving something back to the hospice.”

More information on the Kirkwood Hospice Colour Run go to www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/how-you-can-help/events/colour-rush

