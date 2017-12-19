Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man attempted to steal boxes of condoms - but was caught as he stuffed them into an orange bag.

Imran Lorgat also took an electric toothbrush in the theft at Tesco Extra in Batley.

The 43-year-old said he would have bought crack cocaine with the proceeds.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody after failing to show up for his original court hearing five months earlier.

On July 8 he and another male were witnessed acting suspiciously by staff at the Bradford Road store.

Lorgat was observed removing the security tag from the electric toothbrush and then selecting some boxes of condoms from the same aisle.

These were concealed in an orange bag he had on him and he was detained as he tried to flee from the store.

The items worth £236 were recovered and Lorgat tested positive for the use of cocaine when he was arrested.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that the offence happened some time ago and his client appeared to have put his addiction to Class A drugs behind him.

He added: “He no longer believes that drugs play a part in his life and he’s proud of that.”

Magistrates fined Lorgat, of Bronte Close in Dewsbury, £160.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.