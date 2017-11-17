Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief confronted as he rummaged around in his neighbour’s car blamed the strong medication he was taking.

Nigel Walker admitted stealing from the Vauxhall Astra parked outside the owner’s Batley home.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody after being jailed earlier this week for a driving offence.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that the targeted vehicle was left parked on Bridle Street on September 1 - the same street where Walker lives.

Shortly before 6pm a neighbour saw him on the driveway, knew he wasn’t supposed to be there and confronted him.

The 45-year-old left but returned a short time later and she challenged him again as he got into the vehicle.

Mrs Jones said: “She said that she knew it wasn’t his car and he mentioned something about a Mini on another road.

“The owner attended and confronted him and noticed that he had the front panel of her car radio and a screwdriver belonging to her in his hand.

“Walker apologised, said that his medication had confused him and gave them back.”

He walked off but police attended at his home and arrested him.

Mrs Jones added that he tested positive for the misuse of cocaine and opiates upon his arrest.

Daniel Metcalfe, mitigating, told magistrates that on Monday his client was jailed for 16 weeks for an offence of driving while disqualified.

He explained that Walker was at the time taking diazepam for his anxiety and this would have affected his thinking.

Magistrates sentenced Walker, who appeared via a prison video link, to four weeks in custody.

This will run concurrent with his existing sentence and so he will not serve any extra time in prison.

He must pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.