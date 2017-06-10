Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A SHOPLIFTER got his wish when he asked magistrates to send him to prison over his offending.

Jonathan Wadsworth stole to fund his class A drug addiction and said that a spell behind bars would help get him back on track to overcoming his habit.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the 34-year-old was twice caught stealing from the Co-op in Manchester Road, Milnsbridge.

On May 18 he was caught on camera stealing steak and milkshakes from the shop.

Then just three days later he returned, stuffed jars of coffee into his rucksack and walked out with them.

Police caught him nearby and he dropped the bag, the court heard.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said that his record was littered with shoplifting offences.

He told magistrates: “Mr Wadsworth has the convictions you would expect of somebody who’s addicted to class A drugs.

“He says that things got on top of him, he’s not in control and feels that a short prison sentence would assist him in getting back on track.”

Magistrates jailed Wadsworth, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, nine weeks in custody.

They told him that this was due to his persistent shoplifting record and inability to comply with court orders.

He has to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.