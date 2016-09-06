Thief Paul Thornton caught red-handed stealing lead from a roof

Paul Christopher Thornton, 38 of East Bath Street, Batley was jailed for a total of 19 months after he was convicted on the charge of theft, having a bladed article and admitted failing to surrender at an earlier hearing.

A thief claimed to be a surveyor investigating a report of missing lead when he was spotted on the roof of a building on a Dewsbury construction site, a court heard.

The site manager went up to ask Paul Christopher Thornton why he was there when he saw him at the premises on Bond Street on March 18.

Syam Soni prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday that Thornton said he was a surveyor working on behalf of the owner investigating allegations of lead going missing.

The site manager knew that could not be right as his firm owned the building site and he could see lead had been pulled off the roof nearby.

He rang the police to report the incident as Thornton began walking away from the area. He also followed him but Thornton then became aggressive.

Mr Soni said fortunately the police arrived and the site manager was able to point Thornton out to them and he was arrested. They found he had a Stanley knife in one pocket and gloves in another.

The lead involved was worth £2,000 and could not be reused because it had been damaged. The court heard he had two previous convictions for having bladed articles making him liable for a minimum sentence.

Matthew Harding representing Thornton said he had a long-standing addiction to heroin and had made some progress earlier this year after he got a community order for burglary.

He got his own address but had slipped back when he began associating with other drug users and then became involved in the recent offence to try and fund his addiction.

He realised he could not continue with that lifestyle at his age and was determined to take advantage of help and courses while in custody.

Thornton, 38 of East Bath Street, Batley was jailed for a total of 19 months after he was convicted on the charge of theft, having a bladed article and admitted failing to surrender at an earlier hearing.

Judge James Spencer QC said he had been dealt with sympathetically in January for the burglary when he got a community order with some unpaid work.

He said: “What you did was to re-offend only a matter of weeks after that when you went looking for lead at a building in Dewsbury and were caught at it.”

He said there was no alternative now but a custodial sentence.