Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Thief Paul Thornton caught red-handed stealing lead from a roof

  • Updated
  • By

Jail inevitable after he had been dealt with leniently for a previous burglary

Paul Christopher Thornton, 38 of East Bath Street, Batley was jailed for a total of 19 months after he was convicted on the charge of theft, having a bladed article and admitted failing to surrender at an earlier hearing.

A thief claimed to be a surveyor investigating a report of missing lead when he was spotted on the roof of a building on a Dewsbury construction site, a court heard.

The site manager went up to ask Paul Christopher Thornton why he was there when he saw him at the premises on Bond Street on March 18.

Syam Soni prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday that Thornton said he was a surveyor working on behalf of the owner investigating allegations of lead going missing.

The site manager knew that could not be right as his firm owned the building site and he could see lead had been pulled off the roof nearby.

He rang the police to report the incident as Thornton began walking away from the area. He also followed him but Thornton then became aggressive.

Mr Soni said fortunately the police arrived and the site manager was able to point Thornton out to them and he was arrested. They found he had a Stanley knife in one pocket and gloves in another.

The lead involved was worth £2,000 and could not be reused because it had been damaged. The court heard he had two previous convictions for having bladed articles making him liable for a minimum sentence.

Matthew Harding representing Thornton said he had a long-standing addiction to heroin and had made some progress earlier this year after he got a community order for burglary.

He got his own address but had slipped back when he began associating with other drug users and then became involved in the recent offence to try and fund his addiction.

He realised he could not continue with that lifestyle at his age and was determined to take advantage of help and courses while in custody.

Thornton, 38 of East Bath Street, Batley was jailed for a total of 19 months after he was convicted on the charge of theft, having a bladed article and admitted failing to surrender at an earlier hearing.

Judge James Spencer QC said he had been dealt with sympathetically in January for the burglary when he got a community order with some unpaid work.

He said: “What you did was to re-offend only a matter of weeks after that when you went looking for lead at a building in Dewsbury and were caught at it.”

He said there was no alternative now but a custodial sentence.

Today's top stories

Body found in Albion Street Send us your First Day at School snaps Rental deposits rising Barry vs Jeremy
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

How Huddersfield Giants can take advantage with victory at Leigh Centurions

Chance to end unbeaten record

Previous Articles

Court in brief: Racial abuse, assault and threatening behaviour in Subway

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Latest results from Kirklees Magistrates Court

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Batley
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Leeds Crown Court
  1. Huddersfield
    Ex-sex worker Lisa Marie Maguire caught in police drugs 'sting'
  2. Huddersfield
    We could be facing a 'plague of flytipping' in Huddersfield
  3. West Yorkshire Police
    Man's body found on Albion Street after suspected fall from building
  4. Crime
    Thief Paul Thornton caught red-handed stealing lead from a roof
  5. Huddersfield
    Sex-crazed spiders invading Huddersfield homes - send us your pictures

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent