Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief is stealing mail from postboxes in Huddersfield and then applying for credit cards in the victim’s name.

Kirklees Neighbourhood Watch has put out the urgent warning to neighbourhood watches across the town – but says the thief seems to be operating in the Almondbury area.

He targets postboxes fixed to walls outside people’s homes.

The warning states: “The male who is attending at houses with external (usually black) postboxes, removing post from these boxes, stealing contents and applying for credit cards in the names of the householders.

“The male appears to follow the postal worker on their round and then immediately removes the post so the householder may not even be aware that a credit card has been applied for as the male will remove the card without the occupant’s knowledge.”

The thief is black, aged around 30, 5ft 6ins to 5ft ins tall and stocky with very short black hair.

He has been seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark blue jeans, black shoes and he carries a dark leather satchel type bag worn across his body and an old newspaper.

The Neighbourhood Watch warning adds “The male is smart in appearance and the newspaper is intended to be a distraction so that he looks like he is delivering. This male has run several times after being challenged and hides in gardens etc to avoid being stopped. If mail can be removed from your postbox without unlocking it please consider removing the box altogether.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.