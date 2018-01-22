Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars using a crowbar forced their way into a Huddersfield care home and stole a safe before demanding mobile phones from staff.

Police were called to reports of a burglary to Woodleigh Community Care home on Gledholt Road.

Suspects forced entry to the rear doors of the premises with a crowbar.

Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to trace them.

The robbery happened at 3.50am on Thursday, January 11.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “They made an untidy search of the address and removed a safe along with some mobile phones which they demanded from staff. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 131800165504 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

No-one from the home wished to comment.