Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Thieves rip front off fast response paramedic car putting it out of action for weeks

  • Updated
  • By

Villains may have been caught on CCTV

Thieves stole the front bumper from this fast response paramedic car in Station Road, Honley
Thieves stole the front bumper from this fast response paramedic car in Station Road, Honley

Thieves have ripped the front off a fast response paramedic car, putting it out of action potentially for weeks.

But there is a hope that the criminals who struck in Honley may have been caught on CCTV.

The car is a Vauxhall Astra owned by private health company Mar Healthcare and was due to be providing emergency cover at a film set in North Yorkshire today and yesterday.

It is crewed by highly trained emergency health staff – usually paramedics – and this car was in the cavalcade in the Tour de Yorkshire over the last two years and on one occasion the paramedic had to provide vital first aid to a badly injured person in the crowd lining the streets.

The car was parked on Station Road in Honley when the thieves struck at around 1.20am on Saturday.

Neighbours heard loud noises and looked out to see two young men carrying the bumper away and putting it into another vehicle.

The bumper includes blue flashing lights and will cost hundreds of pounds to replace.

The car is owned by Mar Healthcare which is part of Marsh-based Medevent Group which provides ambulances and paramedics for major events such as football matches, motor racing, music festivals and film shoots – anything that has potentially high risks.

Chris O’Brien from Mar Healthcare said: “Stealing the front off this car is absolutely disgusting. It’s clearly an emergency vehicle and makes you wonder just how low some people will stoop.

“We think the theft and the getaway car may have been caught on CCTV in the village and those systems are being checked now. It would be great if we could get a registration number for the other vehicle they used.”

Police are also investigating.

Today's top stories

VIDEO: Baseball attack in Dewsbury Big Huddersfield car show Disgusting Rastrick robbery Will the weather be hot?
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Vandalism with a washing line and other crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week

These are the latest crimes reported to Huddersfield police

Related Tags

Events
Tour de Yorkshire
Places
Marsh
Honley

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield Parish Church
    Did a ghost set off Huddersfield restaurant the Keys' CCTV? Or is there a rational explanation
  2. M62
    Drivers warned of M62 overnight closures in West Yorkshire
  3. Mirfield
    Watch CCTV as 'lowest of the low' charity box thief strikes again
  4. Lindley
    Lindley WMC sells off part of its bowling green for housing development
  5. Dewsbury
    Tim Moyce "lucky to be alive" after swallowing 28 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent