Thieves have ripped the front off a fast response paramedic car, putting it out of action potentially for weeks.

But there is a hope that the criminals who struck in Honley may have been caught on CCTV.

The car is a Vauxhall Astra owned by private health company Mar Healthcare and was due to be providing emergency cover at a film set in North Yorkshire today and yesterday.

It is crewed by highly trained emergency health staff – usually paramedics – and this car was in the cavalcade in the Tour de Yorkshire over the last two years and on one occasion the paramedic had to provide vital first aid to a badly injured person in the crowd lining the streets.

The car was parked on Station Road in Honley when the thieves struck at around 1.20am on Saturday.

Neighbours heard loud noises and looked out to see two young men carrying the bumper away and putting it into another vehicle.

The bumper includes blue flashing lights and will cost hundreds of pounds to replace.

The car is owned by Mar Healthcare which is part of Marsh-based Medevent Group which provides ambulances and paramedics for major events such as football matches, motor racing, music festivals and film shoots – anything that has potentially high risks.

Chris O’Brien from Mar Healthcare said: “Stealing the front off this car is absolutely disgusting. It’s clearly an emergency vehicle and makes you wonder just how low some people will stoop.

“We think the theft and the getaway car may have been caught on CCTV in the village and those systems are being checked now. It would be great if we could get a registration number for the other vehicle they used.”

Police are also investigating.