Mirfield was targeted by vandals and thieves as many residents woke up to find their vehicles damaged.

The area was hit by a spate of car and van crimes, with reports of windows being smashed and even metal bodywork being torn open.

Huddersfield Road resident Nikki Gott was left devastated to find her Ford Ka – a gift from mum Anne weeks before she died from cancer – had had its windows smashed in.

Nikki, 39, said: “I’m really upset and angry that someone would do this. The car is sentimental to me and for this to happen just days before Christmas, too.

“There are about four or five cars on the street which have had similar happen, but nothing seems to have been stolen. I’ve had to take a day off work as I’ve no way of getting in.”

Another resident said his van had been broken into on Lady Heton Grove.

Haydn Varley posted a picture of his van, which had its side torn open to gain entry. Police confirmed they attended the incident and several items had been taken.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Kirklees have received reports of criminal damage to motor vehicles overnight in Mirfield . Anyone who has any information about these incidents is asked to contact Kirklees Police via 101.”

