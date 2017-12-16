Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in a car was robbed of her work’s takings outside a business in Milnsbridge.

The 54-year-old woman was in her car outside a premises on Market Street when she was approached by two men just after 6pm on Thursday.

One man opened the driver’s door and demanded the money.

The suspect reached into the vehicle and grabbed the cash before running away with the other suspect.

No-one was injured, but the victim was left shaken by the incident.

The first man is white, slim and in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hooded top and had a local accent.

The second man who was out of view, is believed to have been wearing dark clothing.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference 13170583768.