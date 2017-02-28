Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called to a burglary at a cafe in Milnsbridge where thieves stole cash.

The raid happened at the Early Birds Café on Manchester Road.

Kirklees Rural officers were called to the scene just before at 3.30am yesterday (Mon) to find the thieves had smashed the glass panel of the front door before making a search and leaving with “an amount of money.”

A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred between 3.10am and 3.25am and anyone with information should call police via 101 quoting reference number 13/17/0091449.