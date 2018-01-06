Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family of Huddersfield Town fans are hoping to be reunited with their “donut” van after it was stolen from the football club’s training ground at PPG Canalside on Leeds Road.

The tiny trailer belonging to Auntie Ali’s Donuts had been left outside at the sports complex at PPG Canalside at Leeds Road after serving doughnuts to supporters attending a Town Fanzone event.

The trailer – decorated with Town scarves – was still on the site at Thursday lunchtime (Jan 4) but had disappeared by Friday morning.

The mobile doughnut business is run by members of a Holme Valley family alongside their bigger concern, Holmfirth Marquees.

The family includes Timothy and Mandy Walker and their daughters Alison Walker and Sarah Clee.

Sarah said: My father saw the trailer on Thursday lunchtime but by Friday morning it was gone. “We bought it in 016 and stripped it out and fitted it out to sell doughnuts. We would take it in turns to man the trailer. We had it selling doughnuts on FanZone days and we’ve also had it at Harden Moss Sheepdog trials.”

Posting on Facebook, Sarah said: “Ideally we would like it returned but we are realistic and know this won’t happen. Obviously, this means our upcoming events this year will have to be cancelled. Please get in touch if you had booked and I haven’t already contacted you.”

Sarah said the family had invested in refitting the van with doughnut-making equipment, a fire and a water heater. The trailer also contained a gas canister and a number of Town scarves when it was taken.

Sarah said she feared that the thieves would simply scrap it when they realised what was inside.

She said: “It took a lot of time and effort to kit it out. It’s not so much the expense, it almost has a sentimental value.”

Sarah said it would be impossible to replace. “We have had a look to see what’s available to replace it,” she said. “But there’s nothing really like it.”