Thieves stole several stones from a Grade-I listed church after thousands of pounds was raised for maintenance work.

The heavy coping stones were taken from the wall outside All Hallows’ Church in Almondbury.

Volunteers discovered they had been taken while holding a fundraising event on Saturday in their efforts to raise £90,000 which is needed to carry out essential work on the medieval building.

Volunteer Hillary Pollard said: “This is an expense we could do without. If anyone locally saw anything unusual we would be grateful if they would contact the police.

“We are grateful to all the people who appreciate the value of our magnificent Grade I medieval building and who have responded so far to our appeal. Sadly not everyone supports us.”

The church launched their conservation appeal in October and aim to preserve the roof, tower and the tower’s west wall, which features a window dedicated to the mother of John Fligg Brigg, former Mayor of Huddersfield whose brother died in the American Civil War.

Volunteers are still £13,000 short of their target and are hosting a cheese and wine evening on Saturday, April 22, to raise further cash.