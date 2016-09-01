Login Register
Why are thieves stealing paramedics' car bumpers in Huddersfield?

Is this the start of a spate of similar strange thefts?

Thieves stole the front bumper from this fast response paramedic car in Station Road, Honley

Thieves targeting car vehicles for parts have struck again.

Police received a report this morning of a car bumper and head lights stolen from a Vauxhall Astra in Shepley.

The unusual theft comes days after thieves ripped the front off a fast response paramedic car, putting it out of action potentially for weeks.

Kirklees Rural officer Pc Sally Baines said: “This is the second unusual report in a few days of a car bumper and headlights being stolen.

“We usually see an increase in thefts from motor vehicles, sat navs, phones etc at this time of year but it’s strange to have actual bumpers removed.”

“Both of these cars are Vauxhall Astras.”

The rapid response car was parked on Station Road in Honley when the thieves struck at around 1.20am on Saturday.

Anyone with information to the thefts should contact Kirklees Rural Policing on 101.

