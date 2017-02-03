Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves are targeting fans’ cars during Huddersfield Town home games.

The latest thefts occurred at the PPG Canalside complex which is stepping up security to reassure fans who use the car park, off Leeds Road.

Some fans believe thieves are targeting Volkswagen cars for their in-built sat-nav systems.

A spokesman for PPG Canalside said: “Please be aware that unfortunately there appears to be an unusual spell of break-ins to cars during our home match day events at PPG Canalside.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“Can we politely remind members that vehicles are parked at their own risk and that no valuables should be left in view.

“We are currently in the process of upgrading our security, lighting and CCTV operations at PPG Canalside and in the short term every match day moving forward a security person will patrol the site between 3pm-5pm or during matches if played at any other time.”

The spokesman apologised to fans.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A spokesman for the club said one vehicle was broken into during the Brighton game and one during the Ipswich game on January 21.

He said G4S security guards would be patrolling the Canalside car park during future home games.

Fans suggested that thieves were targeting integrated sat-nav systems in Volkswagens.

One Town fan, posting on forum Down at the Mac, said his friend’s VW Passat sat-nav was taken during the Port Vale game on January 7.