A carer faces jail after stealing from an MS sufferer she was looking after.

Shazia Akhtar took cash from Paula Richardson’s purse over a number of weeks, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

She was caught in the act after Ms Richardson’s sister installed a CCTV camera at her Dewsbury home.

Akhtar, 31, pleaded guilty to theft from a person at the Huddersfield court.

She appeared in custody after failing to show up for previous hearings.

Prosecutor Richard Blackburn told the court that due to her condition, Ms Richardson requires care.

Akhtar was responsible for this through her work with Elite Staffing, a Dewsbury-based firm which provides at home care for people unable to look after themselves.

Mr Blackburn said: “The complainant noticed that small amounts of money had gone missing from her purse.

“Her sister set up a camera that was targeted on the complainant’s purse and money was put in there.

CCTV camera

“The day after she went back and £15 had been stolen from the purse.

“The defendant was caught on CCTV taking the money.”

Akhtar, of Ouzelwell Crescent in Dewsbury, claimed that she was providing change for Ms Richardson although admitted taking the cash.

Mr Blackburn said that although Akhtar was caught taking £15 on April 11, the complainant lost well over £100 during the course of some weeks during her care.

Akhtar also admitted to driving while disqualified and with no insurance at Bradford Road in Cleckheaton on July 4.

She was banned from driving in December, the court was told.

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered a report from probation staff before sentencing Akhtar but warned her that he was considering prison.

He said: “This is a gross breach of trust and may well be a prison sentence.”