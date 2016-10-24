Login Register
'Think before you buy an exotic pet' warning after dead snake found at Huddersfield bus stop

Animal experts at Kirklees College offer advice after corn snake found dead

Corn Snake at Kirklees College Taylor Hill Centre
Animal care experts are warning people to think before buying exotic pets.

It comes after a metre-long orange corn snake was found dead on a bus stop bench in Taylor Hill Road.

It was disposed of by the team at Kirklees College’s Animal Care Centre.

Chantelle McDade, an animal technician at the college, said: “We suspect it had died so someone just left it out to get rid of it, but we do have concerns about its welfare and we think it hadn’t been looked after properly.

Animal Care Technician Chantelle McDade with a Corn Snake at Kirklees College Taylor Hill Centre.

“There was a massive lump in the middle of its body which was possibly a tumour.

“It was ready to shed its skin but while snakes shed their skin as a whole this was patchy.

“There was also blood coming out of its mouth, it certainly didn’t look cared for.

Corn Snake found in Taylor Hill
“Snakes are common pets but they do need caring for properly, the temperature of its enclosure needs regulating, there needs to be a cool area and separate warm area, plus there needs to be a humidity box for it to shed its skin.

“Corn snakes like this one can live for a long time, so it’s a long commitment people need to make, people need to realise it’s a big responsibility and they grow bigger every year.”

Corn Snakes at Kirklees College Taylor Hill Centre.

The Examiner reported last week how bus passengers got a shock with the snake was left on a bench.

Barry Taylor and daughter Esmee, 17, were alerted to the snake by a neighbour who went to catch a bus and Esmee, who is studying animal management at Kirklees College’s Taylor Hill Centre, went to investigate.

Corn Snake found in Longwood
Barry said: “I left it to Esmee. They have snakes at college so she isn’t fazed by them.

“We didn’t touch it and it looks dead. It’s orange and about a metre long and it’s just laying on the bench in the shelter.”

Animal Care Technician Chantelle McDade with a Corn Snake at Kirklees College Taylor Hill Centre.

The team at Kirklees College teach students about the care of animals at the dedicated facility and they have a range of animals from reptiles, exotic animals, live stock, fish and the more common pets.

They’re hoping to organise an open day before Christmas so people can see the wide range of animals their students learn to care for and find out more.

