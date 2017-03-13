Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who work in West Yorkshire spend nearly an hour commuting each day.

The average person working in West Yorkshire spent 28 minutes getting to work in the autumn of 2015 – the latest available data provided by the Department of Transport.

Assuming the journey back home took the same amount of time, that would amount to 56 minutes getting to and from work every day.

Doing that for 48 weeks a year would amount to about nine solid days going to and from work.

The vast majority of people who work in and around Huddersfield and Leeds make it to work within an hour – but 11% had commutes lasting longer than 60 minutes.

Motorists – making up 73% of all commuters in the county – take an average of 26 minutes to get to work while bus passengers take an average of 38 minutes. Rail users spend 55 minutes on their journey to work. Taking the return trip into account means a daily commute lasting one hour 10 minutes.

Commuting times have been creeping up in West Yorkshire over the years. In 2002, the average journey to work lasted 24 minutes.

The average commute in Britain was 29 minutes long.

