A THIRD person has been arrested in connection with a Halifax murder investigation.

Police were called to Athol Close, off Athol Road in Ovenden shortly after 1.15pm on Wednesday following reports that a man had been attacked.

Officers attended and found a 49-year-old man with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A post mortem examination was due to be carried out today to determine the cause of death.

Two men aged 33 and 25 arrested yesterday remain in police custody.

A 31-year-old woman was also arrested late on Wednesday evening on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 646 of January 18.