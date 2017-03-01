Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thirty temporary jobs are being created by Kirklees Council.

The council is advertising for up to 30 assistant gardeners to begin in April and work on a temporary basis until October 15 to cover peak period.

A salary of £8.20-£8.54 per hour is advertised for the 40.5-hour a week job over five days Monday to Sunday.

The advert says: “Working as part of a team, you will undertake general maintenance, horticultural and grounds work of green spaces across Kirklees such as recreation grounds, housing areas, public parks and schools.

“Duties will include grass cutting, hedge trimming, weeding and a range of cleansing duties such as litter picking and clearance of leaves.

“You should have experience of work of a similar nature, knowledge of the Health and Safety requirements applicable to this type of work and the ability to communicate with members of the public.

“Applicants should note that this is a physically demanding role and will involve working outdoors in all weather conditions.”

The council says a former conviction may not exclude candidates and would be considered during the recruitment process.

People can apply for the job via Kirklees Council’s website.