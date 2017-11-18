Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a poignant final journey for a man well respected within his community.

A convoy of more than 30 trucks and vans followed the cortege for the funeral today (Sat) of skip hire boss Tristan Lee.

Mr Lee, who ran Brighouse businesses CPR Skip Hire and T S Lee & Son Ltd, died of cancer in October aged 51.

And in keeping with his enthusiasm for trucks, his coffin was carried on the back of the dark red T Cab Scania show truck he had bought for his 50th birthday – and which had been decked out with white ribbons when Tristan married his long-term partner Clare in March, four days after he was diagnosed with a tumour in his stomach.

The cortege assembled at the couple’s home in Atlas Mill Road, Brighouse, before moving on to Tristan’ skip yard in Armytage Road and then to the funeral service at the Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top.

More than 30 lorries, including skip trucks, vans, vehicle recovery lorries and tractor units, drove in convoy with hazard lights flashing in tribute as the cortege made its way along Brighouse Road to Ainley Top and the hotel.

A number of vehicles had bouquets tied to the front grill or were decorated with black ribbons. Floral tributes included one from Tristan’s wife Clare, which simply spelt out the word “Husband”.

Scores of people, including family, friends and business associates, attended the service at the hotel before the convoy set off for committal at Carr Green Lane cemetery in Rastrick. They then returned to the hotel for the wake.

Mr Lee, who had a collection of about 10 trucks, was born into a showman’s family and settled in Bradford before moving to Brighouse.

He and Clare were together for 15 years and had a son together. They have five children between them.