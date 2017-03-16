Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may remember the cute cat who was abandoned in a graveyard near Pole Moor last month. (LINK)

Well, Clover has finally got her happy ending after a pensioner adopted her.

The ginger and white domestic shorthair now has a new home in Ossett with 83-year-old grandma Shirley Bodenham.

“Clover is a lovely little cat and she’s very nice company,” she said.

The 10-year-old feline had been found underweight and in a lot of pain before being handed in to the newly-founded Hudds Feral and Strays group.

Her plight really tugged on the heartstrings of Examiner readers, with many offering to help in any way they could.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Richard Whiteley wrote: “I’ve never seen a little cat look so hurt. I’ll give a tenner of my dole towards her first week’s food to any caring person who will give her a nice home.”

One of Shirley’s three children spotted Clover’s story in the Huddersfield Examiner and contacted the rescue group.

“My eldest son knew I hadn’t had a cat for 13 or 14 years. The previous cat Ginny I had for 21 years - from she was a kitten until she died,” said Shirley.

“I’m on my own now and he decided he’d get Clover for me.

“She was a bit nervous when she first arrived, but she’s settling in well.”