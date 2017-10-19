Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘SuperDad’ Ben Carpenter has thanked Examiner readers for the “truly amazing” response to his adoption story.

Ben, 33, who has adopted four disabled children despite being single, was overwhelmed by the kind comments of well-wishers.

He said: “I want to thank the Examiner for writing the story. It has had a truly amazing response and created a fantastic platform for promoting adoption. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The response has been mind blowing!”

The award-winning adopter said comments on the Examiner’s Facebook page this week were “wonderful to read”.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Reader Sandi Bee posted: “This story melts my heart. I have one child with a disability and it’s hard but rewarding. To give four children with disabilities a loving environment and home is such a selfless act. Ben, you are an outstanding human being.”

Leanne Manning added: “What an inspiration to us all...restoring faith in human kind. Bless his beautiful family.”

Tara Brierley said: “Best news I have read in a long time. What a wonderful man. Hats off to you and your lovely family.”

Avril Lloyd added: “What an amazing man. Your children are so lucky to have you as their father.”

Ben, who lives in Huddersfield, was in London this week as a VIP guest of the charity First4Adoption.

When he first adopted he became one of the youngest gay men in Yorkshire to do so, not to mention the first single man to apply in Kirklees.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

However, recent figures have shown that increasing numbers of gay men and lesbians in Britain are adopting children or becoming foster carers.

This trend is contributing to the emergence of new conceptions of family structure and child-raising, according to University of Huddersfield lecturer Dr Kate Wood.

Dr Wood has claimed that too many professionals involved in the adoption and fostering process are clinging on to traditional ideas of what constitutes a family.

Her research in the subject is leading her to call for a rethinking of family relationships.

“They are arguably much more diverse and fluid in today’s society,” she says.

Dr Wood’s latest article, Families Beyond Boundaries is the result of 24 interviews with gay and lesbian adopters and foster carers in England and Wales.

The article includes extracts from many of the interviewees, as participants explain what motivated them to adopt or foster children.