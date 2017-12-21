Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A defendant refused to take part in his court hearing, declaring: “It’s stupid.”

Connor Jervis had been due at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court to enter pleas to charges of assault, theft, sending a malicious communication and threatening behaviour.

But following a brief appearance via a video link from HMP Leeds he walked out of the room, refusing to participate in the proceedings any further.

All of the alleged offences occurred in Huddersfield between September and October.

The 21-year-old allegedly threw a cup at his girlfriend, took her mobile phone and sold it and threatened to kill her during a phone conversation.

Sonia Kidd, acting for Jervis, said that he denies the charges and his trial was set for February 15.

Jervis, who said he had no address outside the prison, was remanded into custody.