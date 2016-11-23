Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Put Britain First."

These were the words shouted in Birstall market place by Thomas Mair as he launched his devastating attack on Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Before the cold-blooded killing, Mair was a 53-year-old loner who never spoke about politics in public.

But the jobbing gardener's dedication to far-right extremism became apparent as he stabbed and shot her in the street on June 16.

As police arrested him he told them he was a "political activist".

When he first appeared before magistrates in London, he responded "death to traitors, freedom for Britain" when he was asked his name.

When police raided unmarried Mair's home, they found extreme memorabilia and books and it soon emerged he had links with international far right groups dating back to the 1990s.

But people living on the Fieldhead Estate, which is less than a mile from where Mrs Cox was attacked, described him as the epitome of the quiet loner who never spoke about politics and spent much of his time helping with neighbours' gardens.

Mair had lived in the unremarkable semi for more than 40 years - he had been on his own for the past 20 years following the death of his grandmother.

He was born near Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, but is thought to have moved to Birstall as a boy with his grandparents and his brother, Scott.

One neighbour, Diana Peters, said teetotal Mair, who had teaching qualifications and a 2011 student card for Kirklees College, told her he was teaching English as a second language to the Asian community in Dewsbury and that she had seen no signs of racism.

Mrs Peters said: "He did gardening for neighbours. You couldn't ask for a more pleasant neighbour.

"I never ever saw him lose his temper. He never had a visitor that I'm aware of, doesn't have friends; nobody ever comes to the house."

She said he suffered from epilepsy as a child and had never had a standard job.

Katie Green, who had been Mair's neighbour for 13 years, described him as "very quiet, very shy".

She told his trial that Mair, who she always saw carrying shopping bags, spent a lot of time in his garden, which he always kept very tidy.

But a different side to Mair emerged on June 16.

Witnesses to the murder painted a picture of a cold and remorseless killer, who ate a chocolate bar in the moments before the attack and walked away afterwards "with not a care in the world".

Police who later raided his house uncovered evidence of his far-right extremism.

A gold Third Reich eagle ornament with a Swastika emblazoned on it, a large collection of far-right books and magazines, a press cutting on Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik, information about far right groups, Nazi badges and a "Deutschland" cap were all found in his home.

There was also a dossier on Mrs Cox and her political history.

Searches on computers seized from libraries in Birstall and Batley showed Mair had used them to look for more far-right material, information on Mrs Cox and .22 rifles.

A US civil rights group, the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC), based in Alabama, claimed it had obtained records showing a Thomas Mair had links with the neo-Nazi organisation National Alliance (NA) dating back to 1999.

It posted images showing what it claimed were orders by Mair for just over 620 US dollars for publications including the Improvised Munitions Handbook, which had detailed instructions for constructing a "Pipe Pistol For .38 Caliber Ammunition".

Mair was also named in 2006 by the hard-right Springbok Club, an organisation which has called for a return to apartheid-style government in South Africa, as "one of the earliest subscribers and supporters of 'SA Patriot"'.

Mair's half-brother, Duane St Louis, whose father is from Grenada, told reporters that his own mixed race had never been a problem.

But the trial heard that Mair made an internet search for matricide, searching for "son kills mother for miscegenation" - the mix of different racial groups through marriage, cohabiting, sexual relations and procreation.

Reports of Mair's mental health problems emerged in the days following the murder.

His brother, Scott, told reporters Mair had a "history of mental illness, but he has had help" and said he had never been political.

Mr St Louis said Mair suffered from OCD, scrubbing himself obsessively with Brillo pads.

In 2010 Mair told us about volunteering at the Oakwell Hall country park in Birstall, after being a patient at a day centre for adults with mental illness.

But he did not use his mental health as a defence and gave no evidence at all during the murder trial.