When police raided the home of Jo Cox murderer Thomas Mair they found his house full of far-right books and Nazi memorabilia.

Witnesses reported that he shouted ‘Britain first’ as he fatally shot and stabbed the Batley and Spen Labour MP.

Here is a short history about the loner and Nazi obsessive turned murderer.

Thomas Alexander Mair was on born 12 August 1963 in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

He was the elder of two sons of Mary, a factory worker, and James Mair a machine operator in the lace industry.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire)

Following his parents divorce he, his brother and their mother moved to Birstall.

Mair lived alone in the same house for decades and was described by neighbours as a loner.

He would spend time on the internet in Birstall Library researching far-right organisations, public shootings and serial killers.

Though he had links to the far-right National Front political party he was virtually unknown among far-right activists.

In 2010, Mair appeared in the local press claiming that voluntary work had helped him more than ‘all the psychotherapy and medication in the world’.

After researching how to build makeshift weapons Mair ambushed Mrs Cox on her way into Birstall Library for her regular constituents surgery.

Witnesses says he shouted ‘this is for Britain”, “keep Britain independent” and “Britain first” as he stabbed Mrs Cox and shot her with an improvised gun.

Mair stabbed retired mines rescuer Bernard Carter-Kenny as he tried to save Mrs Cox.

Mair was arrested shortly afterwards.

During his first court appearance Mair gave his name as ‘death to traitors, freedom for Britain’ prompting a senior magistrates to order a psychiatric assessment of Mair.

Mair refused to plea in court and went on trial at the Old Bailey.

He made no attempt to defend himself, was found guilty of Mrs Cox’s murder and the wounding of Mr Carter plus firearms and weapons offences.

He was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.