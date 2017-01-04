The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get wrapped up warm tonight - as it’s set to be the coldest night of the winter!

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens has warned it could be as cold as -3 degrees tonight.

He said: “Temperatures will be no higher than -2 or -3 degrees. You’ll certainly need your woollies on!”

Paul says the chill comes from a northerly air stream which will allow widespread frost to form overnight.

Tomorrow will remain brisk with mostly clear and sunny conditions in the morning with very little chance of rain.

The overnight frost will remain present throughout the morning but will begin to subside into the afternoon.

A north-westerly wind is likely to develop throughout the afternoon causing the sky to cloud over by the end of the day.