Thousands of Morrisons staff are to sue the supermarket for damages following a huge payroll data leak.

The landmark case at the High Court in London has been brought by more than 5,500 current and former employees of the Bradford-based retailer, which has stores in Huddersfield at Waterloo and Meltham.

They are seeking compensation following a breach of security in 2014 when a former senior internal auditor at the firm’s Bradford headquarters posted the payroll information of nearly 100,000 employees on the internet. This included their bank, salary and national insurance details, addresses and phone numbers.

The two-week trial, set to start today (MON), is due to determine whether Morrisons is liable for the data leak. It involves claims brought by 5,518 people who allege that Morrisons, which denies liability, failed to prevent the leak and exposed them to the risk of identity theft and potential financial loss.

If the claimants are successful, a second trial will go ahead to determine the level of compensation for victims.

Lawyers say that the case, the first data leak class action in the UK, has potential implications for every individual and business in the country.

Morrisons employee Andrew Skelton was jailed for eight years in 2015 after a court found him guilty of fraud, securing unauthorised access to computer material and disclosing personal data, after a four-day trial at Bradford Crown Court.

He leaked the information after being subject to disciplinary action for using the company mailroom at the Bradford offices to send out eBay packages, the court heard.