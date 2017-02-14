Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of incidents of drug and alcohol abuse near children have been reported in Yorkshire.

The NSPCC has revealed it has had 2,569 calls to its helpline over the last three years – a 29% rise.

More than 920 people contacted the charity last year to describe potential substance misuse amongst adults when children and young people were in their care or nearby.

Some contacts have been judged so serious that the charity has made more than 2,418 referrals to external agencies, including the police and children’s services, about substance abuse around children in the past three years.

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said: “Drug and alcohol abuse can have hugely damaging effects around children and it’s clearly troubling to see a rise over time in reports of this problem to our helpline.

“Substance misuse all too often leads to the neglect or abuse of a child and it’s absolutely crucial that we do all we can to stop that.”