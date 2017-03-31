What was the first football match Huddersfield To

Thousands of pounds has been raised for the grieving single mum who lost her daughter to an asthma attack.

Anjneha Nain, 13, who was a year 8 pupil at Westborough High School in Dewsbury , was airlifted to hospital after having a severe attack on Wednesday afternoon.

But she passed away surrounded by family in hospital.

Dozens of floral tributes have been left at the school gates.

The community in west Dewsbury has pulled together to support her mother, who lost her husband only a few years ago.

Clr Mussarat Pervaiz said she had used Facebook to appeal for support and the money had quickly flooded in.

“They live in my constituency and I was aware they may need help,” said Clr Pervaiz.

“She’s a single mother as her husband passed away a couple of years ago and she has other children.

“I don’t think she has any other family locally but her uncle has come up from Birmingham."

Clr Pervaiz added: “I just wanted to do something for my community.

“I asked people if they could donate any money and everybody came forward.

“My ward colleagues in Dewsbury West and Dewsbury South have all helped. Within a couple of hours we had £4,600.”

The youngster’s body is currently undergoing a post-mortem but her funeral is expected to take place in the next few days.

Special prayers will be held for her in mosques in Dewsbury today.

Clr Pervaiz added: “My daughter goes to the same school and she said she was a lovely girl, a really wonderful happy girl.

“It’s really sad that we’ve lost a lovely child. She had such a long life left ahead of her.”

Dozens of tributes have been left for the schoolgirl on the Examiner Facebook page.

Kim Wilman wrote: "So incredibly sad. My thoughts are with her family and friends."

Saima Tabasum added: "This is heartbreaking, RIP. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, no parent should ever have to go through this."

Tanya Louise wrote: "Absolutely heartbreaking! No child should go to school and not come home."

Kirklees Council is also supporting the mother and shocked pupils through its bereavement services.

A spokesman said: “Fully trained staff are in school to provide support to all those who need it.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The matter is being currently treated as a non-suspicious sudden death and police are continuing enquiries today as part of our process of preparing a file for the coroner.”