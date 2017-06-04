Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BRIGHOUSE turned back the clock in style with the return of its popular 1940s festival – and the fun continues today (Sunday).

Around 30,000 visited the town centre yesterday to enjoy the variety of singers, dancers, re-enactors and vintage vehicles.

Many went out of their way to ensure that they were dressed to impress, showcasing some seriously stylish and inventive costumes.

Sisters Vivienne Hannan, Wendy Latz and Annette Bell are from Bradford and their love of dressing up for the event has seen them acquire dozens of outfits.

Vivienne said: “We love it, we go up and down the country to these festivals and this one is very good.

“It’s a great atmosphere and all kinds of people come up to us and say that they love how authentic we look and ask to take a picture with us.”

The ladies scour vintage shops to get the original World War Two look, complete with hats they have customised themselves.

James Hirst, Gemma Pepper and Steve Carroll – all from Dewsbury and Batley – attended the event last year and love getting into the spirit by dressing up.

Steve purchased his military uniform from a vintage shop in Milnsbridge, while his friend James commented that he decided to dress in a more casual, dapper style this year – as he found his wool uniform too warm.

Shops were decorated with bunting as the crowds packed inside while pop up stalls outside reported bumper sales.

Glenys Phillips, of Sweet Sue’s Cocktails, said that she had been extremely busy mixing tipples for those enjoying a drink in the sunshine.

She said: “The favourite has been Yorkshire Lass, which has rhubarb and vodka in it, and we make all of the drinks and syrups ourselves.

“We come here every year and the crowds come out and get involved with the spirit. They love to come and absorb the atmosphere.”

Highlights of the fifth annual event, which is hosted by the Brighouse Business Initiative, included a re-enactors parade.

At around 3.45pm on Saturday all eyes turned skywards for a flypast by a Spitfire from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Elsewhere Mick Popka attracted a great deal of attention with his restored 1939 Light 15 Roadster, which was last seen promoting this year’s Tour de Yorkshire race.

The striking vehicle, now worth over £100,000, was assembled at the Citroen Slough Factory and is one of only 18 still remaining.

Mick, from York, attends car shows around the county and said of the festival: “I came last year on the Saturday and enjoyed myself so much that I returned on the Sunday.

“It’s really good and very popular and all sorts of people have come over to see the car because of its scarcity.”

The festival continues today (Sun) with events including another parade, speeches by Neville Chamberlain and Winston Churchill and a grand finale.