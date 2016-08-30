Three arrested after rifles and guns stolen in Barkisland burglary

A wooded area in Britannia Road, Milnsbridge, near where a gun cabinet believed to have been stolen in a burglary was found.

Two teenagers and a man aged 24 have been arrested over a burglary in which six rifles and guns were stolen.

Police said the weapons and ammunition, inside a locked gun cabinet, were stolen from a house in Barkisland on Tuesday.

The empty gun cabinet was later found dumped in woodland off Britannia Road, Milnsbridge.

None of the guns have yet been recovered and police inquiries are continuing.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said three males, two aged 16 and a 24-year-old, all from the Huddersfield area, had been arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police said the guns were all legally-held and were stolen in a raid on a house in Clough House Lane between 3.30pm and 4.40pm. Burglars forced rear patio doors.

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses and information.

Anyone who can help should contact police via 101 quoting log number 1344 of August 23.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.