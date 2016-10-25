Three arrested after shot fired in Sheepridge

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Three men are in custody tonight after a gun was fired in a Sheepridge street in broad daylight.

Armed police were called as officers arrested three men, aged 23, 24 and 44.

Police are now appealing for information after the terrifying incident on Brackenhall Road, Sheepridge , at 10.50am today.

West Yorkshire Police say they have arrested three men in connection with the incident.

The ordeal has left residents questioning how safe it is, with two people saying it was the fourth or fifth gun incident in around 12 months.

A police spokesman said: “Armed police were called to Brackenhall Road to a report of a firearms discharge in the street.

“No-one appears to have been injured and officers are on scene.

“Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

“Early enquiries are underway to determine precisely what has taken place.”

Roads around The Top Club at the junction of Sheepridge Road were closed off as police carried out door-to-door enquiries.

At one point there were nine police cars and vans at the scene.

One resident, Mike Harwood, told the Examiner he was told there had been a “shooting incident” as police sought witnesses.

He said: “I was woken up by the police, so didn’t hear or see anything, but they said they were investigating a shooting.

“It seems to be round the corner before the shops.”

Another man, who asked not to be named, said he believed there had been four previous incidents involving firearms in the area.

He said: “The police are reassuring us but how safe is this place? It’s the fifth incident I think in a year.”

A woman, who also asked not to be named, said: “There were about nine police cars and vans here at one point. Armed police on the streets is scary.

“It just shows we don’t know who we live among.”

Buses and cars were being diverted away from the busy road during the day.