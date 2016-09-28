Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Three arrested as house sealed off in Lockwood

  • Updated
  • By

The house in Moor End Road has been sealed off since yesterday

Police in Moor End Road, Lockwood
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Three people have been arrested after a police raid on a house in Huddersfield.

The home on Moor End Road in Lockwood was sealed off from Tuesday into Wednesday after three people were arrested.

All are thought to have been detained at that address.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers executed a warrant an address in Moor End Road, Lockwood, on Tuesday as part of a pre-planned policing operation.

“Two men aged 29 and 28 and a woman aged 33 were arrested on suspicion of fraud and computer related offences and remain in police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police outside Moor End Road, Lockwood

A resident who did not want to be named said: “Police have been on guard outside the house since yesterday and there were lots of police around yesterday and today.”

Moor End Road runs from its junction with Lockwood right up through the Walpole estate to Crosland Moor.

Recently Published

Embarrassed Huddersfield Town fans take to Twitter to complain about clap banners

Fans take to social media to make a noise over 'happy clappers'

Previous Articles

A stolen Staffy, bottle throwers and grocery thieves: What crimes happened in Huddersfield this week

What was reported in your neighbourhood?

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Places
Lockwood
Huddersfield
Crosland Moor

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Embarrassed Huddersfield Town fans take to Twitter to complain about clap banners
  2. Crime
    Rape and sexual grooming gang jailed for total of 50 years
  3. Ask Examiner
    Ask Examiner: Can I visit Robin Hood's grave?
  4. Great Northern Retail Park
    TK Maxx all set to open its second store in Huddersfield
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Three arrested as house sealed off in Lockwood

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent