Three arrested as house sealed off in Lockwood

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Three people have been arrested after a police raid on a house in Huddersfield.

The home on Moor End Road in Lockwood was sealed off from Tuesday into Wednesday after three people were arrested.

All are thought to have been detained at that address.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers executed a warrant an address in Moor End Road, Lockwood, on Tuesday as part of a pre-planned policing operation.

“Two men aged 29 and 28 and a woman aged 33 were arrested on suspicion of fraud and computer related offences and remain in police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police outside Moor End Road, Lockwood

A resident who did not want to be named said: “Police have been on guard outside the house since yesterday and there were lots of police around yesterday and today.”

Moor End Road runs from its junction with Lockwood right up through the Walpole estate to Crosland Moor.