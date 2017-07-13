Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Huddersfield men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a ‘machete attack’ in Paddock.

Father-of-four Umar Farooq, 30 and Shonia Kauser, 25, were attacked on Larch Road, Paddock just before midnight on Monday and both victims suffered serious stab wounds.

Mr Farooq, who lives on Larch Road, was approached by four masked men armed with machetes .

Fortunately his relatives who live nearby heard him ‘cry out in agony’ and rushed to help him.

But his sister-in-law Shonia Kauser was caught up in the attack as she tried to help and has suffered ‘life changing injuries’.

Ms Kauser remains in Bradford Royal Infirmary and Mr Farooq is in Leeds General Infirmary.

Detectives investigating the serious assault have this morning confirmed three men aged 27, 34 and 37, all from Huddersfield have been arrested for attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, Kirklees CID, said: “I would like to continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen a white vehicle on Larch Road between 11pm-11.30pm on 11 July on Larch Road to come forward to the police.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170317685.