A THREE-car crash on the M62 and networking problems on the rail network are causing delays.

There has been an accident in lane three of the M62 westbound between junction 20 and 19.

Highways England have tweeted: “M62 westbound blocked between J20 and J19 while we assist emergency services with a collision. Updates to follow, expect delays.”

They’re hoping normal traffic conditions will resume by 1.30pm.

And football fans heading over the Pennines for Huddersfield Town’s match against Preston could also face delays.

A signalling problem at Manchester Piccadilly is also causing delays of up to 20 minutes to journeys to and from and through the station.

They anticipate it will last until 2.30pm, and it’s affecting the TransPennine routes including those to Huddersfield Railway Station.