A three-car crash is causing major congestion on the M62 as it approaches rush-hour.

The crash happened at about 2pm between junction 28 at Tingley and junction 29 The Lofthouse Interchange.

Police closed the whole of the eastbound carriageway to start with but they have now reopened one lane.

However it is still causing ten-mile tailbacks and delays for motorists of up to two hours.

A Highways Agency spokesman said: "Drivers are being encouraged to find alternative routes during this evening’s rush hour along the eastbound carriageway of the M62 in West Yorkshire following a serious incident this afternoon.

"Three of four lanes are currently closed on the eastbound carriageway between Tingley (junction 28) and Lofthouse interchange (junction 29) to allow West Yorkshire Police to carry out an investigation.

"The lane closures are causing delays in the area with traffic queuing past Chain Bar (junction 26).

"Traffic wishing to join the M1 is advised to use the M621 by leaving at Gildersome (junction 27).

"Drivers should use alternative routes where possible and allow additional time."

