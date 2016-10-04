Three car smash on Halifax Road causes long tail backs

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A driver had to be cut free after a three-car smash partially closed a main road out of Huddersfield at rush hour.

The man, believed to be aged about 60, was at the wheel of Toyota Yaris which was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes C350e and a silver Peugeot 207.

Two of the cars involved in a three car smash on Halifax Road near to Tesco Express

The smash happened at around 5pm in Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, near the Tesco Express store.

Police shut part of the road and directed traffic. A diversion was put in place via Birchington Avenue.

Traffic was disrupted in both directions and queues tailed back towards Huddersfield town centre.

Two cars involved in the crash on Halifax Road near to Tesco Express

Firefighters cut both side doors off the Yaris to release the driver who was taken to hospital. He was not believed to be seriously injured.

The other drivers were not thought to have been hurt.

The vehicles were recovered and the road was re-opened.