Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It was just 16 paces – but moving a bus stop was a step too far for three local councillors.

The three councillors tried to block a plan to move a dangerous bus stop a few metres, saying it was too far for residents to walk.

In a bid to prevent accidents, Kirklees Council officials hatched a plan to relocate a hazardous stop on Leeds Road at Deighton.

The stop on the Huddersfield bound carriageway has been blamed for traffic jams as buses completely block traffic into town when they are stopped.

And officials say it is dangerous for cars to attempt to overtake parked buses at the stop opposite Deighton Road, as there is a pedestrian crossing and refuge adjacent.

Accident records show a bus passenger had been knocked over by a motorbike as they crossed the road as they had assumed the bus was holding back all Huddersfield-bound traffic.

Bus stop on Leeds Road, Deighton

To solve the problem, highways workers said they would move the bus stop just 30m (90ft) along into a lay-by opposite All Car Tyres and Exhausts – an estimated 22 seconds of extra walking.

The Examiner went to the site and found it was just 16 paces, less than 10 seconds between the two spots.

But it has emerged that the three Ashbrow councillors, Jean Calvert, Amanda Pinnock and James Homewood, submitted a joint objection to try and stop the road safety improvement.

A list of their objections says the extra distance to the stop from residential areas “disadvantages local people.”

They also claimed: the current stop is safer; that the four firms on the opposite row of shops could lose trade; that it is perfectly safe to overtake buses at the current stop – next to a pedestrian crossing; and that the relocation is a waste of money.

Experts in the Highways team disagreed with all their points.

Their objection was over-ruled by the council’s Cabinet Committee for Local Issues which said it would reduce the jams and boost safety on one of the busiest roads in Huddersfield.

Clr Jean Calvert

Both Clr Calvert and Clr Homewood attended the committee meeting to make their case.

In an email to Kirklees Council’s principal highways engineer Joanne Waddington, Clr Homewood said: “The position of the bus stop in the layby will mean at busy times the bus will be unable to easily move off.

“We will be substituting cars being delayed for a matter of seconds for greater delays for bus passengers.

Bus stop on Leeds Road, Deighton, to be moved to adjacent lay-by.

“We should be considering the journey times of public transport not just car users.

“What is the evidence to show that the current positioning of the bus stop is causing congestion and unreliable journey times?

“The bus is likely to be stopped for a matter of seconds at a time.”

Bus firms support the plan and the £15,000 funding has been provided by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to complete the work in the coming months.