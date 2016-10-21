Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Why did three councillors try to stop a dangerous bus stop being moved just 16 paces?

Leeds Road site was scene of accident

Objections to bus stop being moved in Deighton
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

It was just 16 paces – but moving a bus stop was a step too far for three local councillors.

The three councillors tried to block a plan to move a dangerous bus stop a few metres, saying it was too far for residents to walk.

In a bid to prevent accidents, Kirklees Council officials hatched a plan to relocate a hazardous stop on Leeds Road at Deighton.

The stop on the Huddersfield bound carriageway has been blamed for traffic jams as buses completely block traffic into town when they are stopped.

And officials say it is dangerous for cars to attempt to overtake parked buses at the stop opposite Deighton Road, as there is a pedestrian crossing and refuge adjacent.

Accident records show a bus passenger had been knocked over by a motorbike as they crossed the road as they had assumed the bus was holding back all Huddersfield-bound traffic.

Bus stop on Leeds Road, Deighton

To solve the problem, highways workers said they would move the bus stop just 30m (90ft) along into a lay-by opposite All Car Tyres and Exhausts – an estimated 22 seconds of extra walking.

The Examiner went to the site and found it was just 16 paces, less than 10 seconds between the two spots.

But it has emerged that the three Ashbrow councillors, Jean Calvert, Amanda Pinnock and James Homewood, submitted a joint objection to try and stop the road safety improvement.

A list of their objections says the extra distance to the stop from residential areas “disadvantages local people.”

They also claimed: the current stop is safer; that the four firms on the opposite row of shops could lose trade; that it is perfectly safe to overtake buses at the current stop – next to a pedestrian crossing; and that the relocation is a waste of money.

Experts in the Highways team disagreed with all their points.

Their objection was over-ruled by the council’s Cabinet Committee for Local Issues which said it would reduce the jams and boost safety on one of the busiest roads in Huddersfield.

Clr Jean Calvert

Both Clr Calvert and Clr Homewood attended the committee meeting to make their case.

In an email to Kirklees Council’s principal highways engineer Joanne Waddington, Clr Homewood said: “The position of the bus stop in the layby will mean at busy times the bus will be unable to easily move off.

“We will be substituting cars being delayed for a matter of seconds for greater delays for bus passengers.

Bus stop on Leeds Road, Deighton, to be moved to adjacent lay-by.

“We should be considering the journey times of public transport not just car users.

“What is the evidence to show that the current positioning of the bus stop is causing congestion and unreliable journey times?

“The bus is likely to be stopped for a matter of seconds at a time.”

Bus firms support the plan and the £15,000 funding has been provided by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to complete the work in the coming months.

Today's top stories

The public speak out on A&E decision Without a fridge for 6 weeks! Dog sex allegations Tracy Brabin elected
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Metre-long sssss-SNAKE found in bus shelter in Taylor Hill

Bus passengers got a shock on the early morning commute

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Deighton
Huddersfield
People
Jean Calvert

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kirklees Magistrates' Court, Huddersfield.
  1. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Man in court after woman allegedly had sex with his dog
  2. Great Northern Retail Park
    Great-gran Ena Bellanfante left £1,000 out of pocket after row with Currys in Huddersfield
  3. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Window cleaner taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after New Mill fall
  4. Kirklees
    Has there been a change in fortune for three stalled Kirklees developments?
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Here's what YOU had to say about the decision to close Huddersfield A&E

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent