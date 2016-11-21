Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heavy rain has caused major problems on the M62 and Huddersfield’s roads while flood alerts have been issued for local rivers.

The deluge brought “serious flooding” on Huddersfield Road at Holmfirth and New Mill also suffered severe flooding problems with cars left half submerged.

On the M62 the driver of a Mercedes estate lost control after aquaplaning. He careered across the hard shoulder, over a barrier and into a ditch at 4pm on the M62 on the westbound carriageway between junction 21 Milnrow and junction 22 at Rishworth.

Fire crews from Rastrick and Greater Manchester were sent to the scene and cut the roof off the car to free the man. The severity of his injuries are not known.

A tree was brought crashing down on Cliffe Lane in Cleckheaton, blocking one side of the road.

Lightning flashes could be seen over the town and winds gusted up to 50mp-60mph.

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens tweeted early yesterday afternoon: “Some torrential rain will affect Huddersfield (over) the next few hours with 10-15mm quite likely in three hours in parts.”

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts from the River Calder Upper Catchment, the River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck plus the River Spen and Batley Beck Catchments.

They said: “River levels will rise in response to this rainfall and fast responding catchments could see quick rises in levels. There could also be surface water problems. River levels are currently expected to peak this evening.”

For the River Calder – the scene of heavy flooding in recent years – the EA issued the alert at 1.21pm today (Monday) after the river level at the Walsden rose.

At Todmorden Callis Bridge flooding is possible over 0.31m and the river level rose to 0.46m.

The flood alert for the River Colne, at Holme and Fenay Beck, was issued at 12.22pm today (Monday) after the level rose at the Huddersfield Queens Mill river level gauge.

At Fenay Beck flooding is possible over 0.35m and the current river level is 0.36m.

The gauge for the Spen, at Cleckheaton’s Thornton Street, prompted the alert at 12.23pm (Monday).