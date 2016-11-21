The video will start in 8 Cancel

flood alerts have been issued for local rivers after heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts from the River Calder Upper Catchment, the River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck plus the River Spen and Batley Beck Catchments.

They say: “River levels will rise in response to this rainfall and fast responding catchments could see quick rises in levels. There could also be surface water problems. River levels are currently expected to peak this evening.”

For the River Calder - the scene of heavy flooding in recent years - the EA issued the alert at 1.21pm today (Monday) after the river level at the Walsden gague rose.

At Todmorden Callis Bridge flooding is possible over 0.31m and the river level currently is 0.46m.

The flood alert for the River Colne, at Holme and Fenay Beck, was issued at 12.22pm today (Monday) after the level rose at the Huddersfield Queens Mill river level gauge.

At Fenay Beck flooding is possible over 0.35m - the current river level is 0.36m.

The gauge for the Spen, at Cleckheaton ’s Thornton Street, prompted the alert at 12.23pm (Monday).

The Met Office issued series of National Severe Weather Warnings for Monday and Tuesday for heavy rain in England and Wales.