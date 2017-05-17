Three Girls based on the true story of sexual abuse victims in Rochdale

Shabir Ahmed, the sexual predator who led the child sexual abuse gang in Rochdale, is currently serving his 22-year sentence in Armley prison, Leeds, and is resisting attempts to deport him to his native Pakistan.

The former taxi driver was described as the ringleader of the gang of nine men who were found guilty of sexually exploiting girls at Tasty Bites and another takeaway in Heywood, Rochdale from 2007.

Ahmed committed rape and also ‘shared’ one of the victims with other men at sex parties across the north of England, reports the Manchester Evening News.

He was convicted of two counts of rape, one sex assault, trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He led the early part of the grooming plot and raped a girl - who went on to be the prosecution’s main witness - as she was sobbing.

Ahmed, who asked his victim to call him Daddy, told his victim: “Please don’t cry - I love you.”

He bought her alcohol and ferried her to sex parties for other men in return for cash, telling her girls could have sex from the age of 11 ‘in my country’.

He admitted a year-long sexual relationship with another young girl.

Ahmed tried to dismiss the prosecution as ‘white lies’, even launching foul-mouthed tirades against the ‘racist’ judge and jury.

He left one of the jurors in tears after appearing to leer at her.

In court, he removed his shirt and pulled out his own chest hair in a bizarre attempt to show the jury that he sheds so much hair he would have left some at the scene of his crime.

He is now appealing against a decision to strip him of UK citizenship.

Who were the other men in the grooming gang? And what happened to them?

Mohammed Amin

Taxi driver Mohammed Amin, of Falinge Road, Rochdale, was found guilty of sex assaults and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He was known as Car Zero and drove a Toyota Lucida. He claimed never to have met the girl he sexually assaulted. He claimed to be tee-total but a jury heard how he was regularly seen drinking beer in his taxi.

He worked for Eagle Taxis and was a regular at sex parties at the flat off Whitworth Street in Rochdale, bringing a bottle of vodka with him and a friend who forced himself on one of the girls.

He was jailed for five years after he was found guilty of sex assaults and conspiracy.

Abdul Qayyum

Married father-of-two Abdul Qayyum, of Ramsay Street, Rochdale, was convicted of conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He was regarded as pillar of Rochdale’s Pakistani community, first working as a taxi driver and then setting up his own vehicle recovery business from his home.

Two local councillors even wrote references for the jury, praising his hard work and how he had ‘fully adopted the British way of life’.

The victims knew him as Tiger. He was jailed for five years after he was convicted of conspiracy.

Adil Khan

Taxi driver Adil Khan, of Oswald Street, Rochdale, was convicted of trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He betrayed his wife by starting a sexual relationship with a girl – and just a few weeks after the birth of his first child.

The girl thought the 42-year-old was her boyfriend, telling the jurors he had treated her well.

He had come to Rochdale from Kashmir with his wife in 1997.

Known as Billy by the girls, he went to the sex parties although he claimed only to be playing cards or watching cricket.

He told the court: “They weren’t girls – they were women.”

The court heard how he had made the girl pregnant but she had an abortion.

He was jailed for eight years after he was convicted of conspiracy and trafficking.

Mohammed Sajid

Cash-and-carry worker Mohammed Sajid, of Jephys Street, Rochdale, was found guilty of rape, trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

The married father, then 35, abused a string of girls at a flat in Rochdale.

He came to the UK from the same village in Pakistan as co-defendant Abdul Aziz.

Sajid lived in a flat off Whitworth Street used for scores of sex parties. Neighbours had noticed the stream of taxis parking up outside the property late into the night.

He had sex with a girl over a two-year period, later claiming thought she was at least 17.

He also raped another girl, creeping into bed while she was sleeping.

He was jailed for 12 years after he was convicted of conspiracy, sexual activity with a child, rape and trafficking. Earlier in the trial the jury was ordered to find him not guilty of one rape charge.

Abdul Rauf

Taxi driver and Muslim preacher Abdul Rauf, of Darley Road, Rochdale, was convicted of trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Like some of his co-defendants, he opted to ‘affirm’ that he would tell the truth – rather than swear on the Koran in court.

The father-of five worked as a qari, reading the Koran for the congregation at Rochdale’s Bilal mosque.

He claimed to be deeply religious and insisted in court that he only left the post to earn a better wage for his growing family.

In fact, he was sacked by the mosque because of poor time-keeping. Mosque leaders denied he had been removed because of allegations he had abused children.

In court, he was constantly praying under his breath in the dock, to the annoyance of his co-defendants, one of whom punched him.

He wept when he admitted having sex with a girl in his VW Sharan taxi. It had been a ‘big mistake’, he said, claiming the girl looked ‘maybe 30’. Another girl, the prosecution’s main witness, told the jury she had sex with Rauf 20 or 30 times.

Under cross-examination he appeared to feign a collapse.

He was jailed for six years after being convicted of trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Abdul Aziz

Taxi driver Abdul Aziz, of Armstrong Hurst Close, Rochdale, was cleared of two counts of rape but was convicted of trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He ferried the girls as far as Leeds and Bradford and was paid by the stream of men who used the girls for sex, getting £40 for each introduction.

Known as Master Aziz or Tariq, the married father-of-three, 41, kept a stash of condoms in his taxi.

He struck up a business relationship with the young girl that the crown said was part of the plot – she would find him new girls and he would take them to the sex parties.

He was jailed for nine years after he was convicted of trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Kabeer Hassan

Kabeer Hassan, 25, of Lacrosse Avenue, Oldham, was convicted of rape and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He was the youngest member of the gang and worked at the Balti House in Heywood – where he raped a girl.

The girl was handed to him as a ‘treat’, according to the prosecution.

In court, Hassan, who also worked at a fruit and veg stall in Oldham, tried to paint himself as a shocked onlooker trying to cope with streams of abusive and drunken teenagers. Some of them, he said, were ‘aggressive and racist’. Some of the girls who visited the shop offered him sex for money, he told the court.

He claimed to have been shocked at the pornographic DVDs other staff put on the upstairs TV for the stream of visiting girls.

He was jailed for nine years after he was convicted of rape and conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Hamid Safi

Illegal immigrant Hamid Safi, of Kensington Street, Rochdale, was found not guilty of two counts of rape but convicted of trafficking and conspiracy.

The 22-year-old, from Afghanistan, hid under a lorry to smuggle himself into Britain after travelling through Turkey and Iran.

He was captured in Birmingham in November, 2008, but released in March 2009. He claimed in court he self-harmed while he was in the detention centre to thwart efforts to deport him.

He was jailed for four years after he was convicted of trafficking and conspiracy. He was also found not guilty of two counts of rape.