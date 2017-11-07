Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Huddersfield Town FA Cup final programmes, which cost a total of one shilling and threepence new – nearly 8p in modern money – are expected to sell for between £1,500 and £2,100 at an auction.

One programme alone – issued for the 1922 Huddersfield Town v Preston North End FA Cup final – is set to fetch between £800 and £1,200 at Graham Budd Auctions in London next Tuesday (November 14).

At the same auction, a 1928 Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers FA Cup final programme, together with a ticket from that cup final, is expected to sell for between £350 and £450, while a 1930 Huddersfield Town versus Arsenal FA Cup final programme should also sell for between £350 and £450.

In the 1930 final the German Graf Zeppelin passing low over Wembley Stadium during the games and was booed by some of the crowd who thought it might distract the players.

The 1922 FA Cup final programme – which cost threepence new (about 2p in modern money) – is of particular importance to Huddersfield fans because that was the first and so far only time the Terriers have won the FA Cup. They beat Preston North End 1-0 in the that final which was staged at Chelsea’s ground, Stamford Bridge, and was the last pre-Wembley FA Cup final before the very first FA Cup final took place at the gleaming new Wembley Stadium in 1923.

Huddersfield’s outside left Billy Smith scored the only goal, a 67th minute penalty awarded by the aptly-named referee, Mr Fowler. This was the first FA Cup final decided by a penalty and the first time a player – Preston goalkeeper James Mitchell – wore spectacles in an FA Cup final.

This was the second of Huddersfield Town’s five FA Cup final appearances – the others being in 1920,1928,1930 and 1938.

The 1928 Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers FA Cup final programme – which cost sixpence new (about 3p in modern money and which is now expected to sell for between £350 and £450) – will be auctioned together with a ticket from that cup final.

Huddersfield were beaten 3-1 by Blackburn.

The Terriers’ consolation goal was scored by Scottish outside right Alex Jackson.

The 1930 Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FA Cup final programme also cost sixpence new (about 3p ) and is set to fetch between £350 and £450 despite “a tear to its back cover.”

All three programmes have had their staples removed.

Auctioneer Graham Budd explained: “Collectors actually removed the staples deliberately to stop any rust marks or to stop any existing rust bleed getting worse.”

Rusty staples, tears, creases, team changes in ink and food and drink stains can seriously reduce the value of pre-war football programmes and, in some cases, can slash the value by hundreds of pounds.