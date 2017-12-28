Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three local colleges have all been shortlisted in a national awards scheme recognising educational excellence.

Huddersfield New College, Kirklees College and Greenhead College have all been shortlisted in the renowned TES (formerly Times Educational Supplement) education awards.

The awards celebrate excellent and innovative practice across the further education sector and are now in their seventh year.

They are considered the ‘Oscars’ of education awards and the TES has confirmed that they have had a record number of entries submitted this year.

Huddersfield New College and Greenhead College are both shortlisted for the Sixth Form College of the Year award which automatically enters both into the award for Overall FE Provider of the Year.

Kirklees College has been shortlisted for the Support for Learners and Professional Services Team of the Year awards.

All three colleges will find out if they have won at a special awards ceremony in London in February.

The principals of all three colleges said they were thrilled to been shortlisted.

Angela Williams, principal at Huddersfield New College said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the second year running.

“Regardless of who wins on the night, the fact that Kirklees features so highly on the shortlist reflects that how, as a group of colleges, we share a passion and determination to offer the very best educational experience for young people in our community.”

Marie Gilluley, principal of Kirklees College said: “These are really prestigious awards and I am delighted that the three colleges in Kirklees have all been shortlisted and our particular strengths acknowledged.

“Our support for learners is outstanding and the whole college approach to ensuring that our students’ time in college is a success, is a credit to all the staff working across the college.”

Simon Lett, principal at Greenhead College said: “I am thrilled that our three colleges have been shortlisted for these important and prestigious awards by the Times Education Supplement.

“Our staff go the extra mile to ensure all our students are well-supported in their studies, which means they leave with outstanding results, and progress to a wide range of destinations.”