Three Huddersfield Health providers rated good by CQC

Good ratings for care home and sheltered housing complex

Sandy Mount on Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

Three Huddersfield care providers have been given good ratings by a Government health watchdog.

Supported living complex Sandy Mount at Crosland Moor and care home Moorlands Grange in Netherton both received ‘good’ ratings in their latest Care Quality Commission reports.

Owen Care and Support Limited, a Salendine Nook -based agency which provides support for people living independently, was also given a good overall rating.

Of Sandy Mount, a 41-flat complex, the CQC report said: “All the people living at Sandy Mount spoke highly about the kind and caring staff who ensured their privacy and dignity was maintained at all times.

“Staff encouraged people to remain independent and told us the vision of the service was to keep people independent.”

Of Moorlands Grange, which looks after up to 40 people, CQC inspectors said: “The atmosphere at the home was homely and welcoming.

Moorlands Grange nursing home (Coppice Drive, Netherton) 240
“People who used the service, relatives and external stakeholders told us staff were caring and we observed this in practice.”

While Owen Care and Support Limited was rated good overall, it was rated ‘requires improvement’ for safety.

The report said: “The service was not always safe. The management of medicines was not always safe.

“Recruitment procedures were in place but a written record of all aspects of the recruitment process was not made.”

But the CQC report also said: “People we spoke with told us staff were caring and kind.

“New staff were introduced to people and people were supported by regular staff.

“Staff maintained people’s privacy, dignity and confidentiality.

“People told us they felt safe.”

